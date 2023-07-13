A Lebanon man was sentenced to seven years and three months in federal prison for assaulting officers and storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Kyle Fitzsimons, a 39-year-old butcher, was convicted of 11 charges in September, including felony charges for assaulting three law enforcement officers.

He was one of hundreds who breached the U.S. Capitol while members of Congress were certifying the 2020 Electoral College vote count, threatening the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

Fitzsimons will only serve about five more years behind bars because he has already spent more than two years in D.C. jail awaiting trial and sentencing. He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release, according to his federal public defense attorney, Jonathan McDonald.

“I’m happy for Mr. Fitzsimons to move on with his life,” McDonald said Thursday.

Federal prosecutors asked in May that Fitzsimons serve 15 years behind bars, one of the longest suggested sentences involving the Capitol breach. They called Fitzsimons “one of the most violent and aggressive participants” and said they wanted a sentence long enough to deter others from engaging in political violence.

McDonald didn’t make a specific sentencing request but pointed to more than a dozen other participants with similar charges who were sentenced to less than 12 and a half years, some less than a year. McDonald said that prosecutors’ were suggesting a sentence closer to what Jan. 6 organizers received.

Fitzsimons was convicted after a four-day bench trial in D.C.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras found him guilty on all 11 charges, including seven felonies — one count of obstruction of an official proceeding; four counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, including two involving a dangerous weapon or bodily injury; one count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and one count of engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds — and four misdemeanors — entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building or grounds; and committing an act of violence in the Capitol Building or grounds.

During the trial, Contreras watched surveillance and cell phone videos of Fitzsimons’ multiple assaults against police officers outside the West Terrace of the Capitol. Wearing a white butcher’s jacket and a fur pelt, he carried a 6-foot-long unstrung bow that he threw at officers like a spear.

Contreras also heard from the three officers whom Fitzsimons assaulted: Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, Metropolitan Police Detective Phuson Nguyen and Metropolitan Police Officer Sarah Beaver.

Fitzsimons hit Beaver in the head and was seen on video minutes later swiping at Phuson’s gas mask and exposing the officer to a cloud of bear spray.

Video also showed Fitzsimons pulling on Gonell’s shoulder as he was helping another officer who fell. Gonell testified in August that Fitzsimons pulled on his arm so forcefully that he later needed surgery. Prosecutors said the injury led Gonell to resign from the Capitol Police.

Twenty seconds went by before another officer struck Fitzsimons, causing him to release Gonell, prosecutors said.

So far, Fitzsimons is the only Maine resident charged for his actions on Jan. 6 who has gone to trial.

Several others with Maine ties have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced for their roles in the insurrection.

Glen Mitchell Simon, a former Minot resident who moved to Georgia, was sentenced to eight months in prison in August after pleading guilty to disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted area.

Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham was sentenced to 30 days in prison in December for parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Two Maine men were charged this year. David Ball of Wells was charged in March with four misdemeanors and faces up to three years in prison. Christopher Maurer, 45, of Biddeford pleaded not guilty on May 18 to seven counts of violence and civil disorder.

