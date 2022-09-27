A federal judge in Washington, D.C. has found a Lebanon man who participated in the storming of the U.S. Capitol guilty of assaulting two officers who were guarding the building that day, as well as trying to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras read his decision Tuesday, finding Kyle Fitzsimons, 38, guilty on 10 out of the 11 charges he faced, including assaulting Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and attempting to injure Metropolitan Police Officer Sarah Beaver with a deadly weapon.

Contreras found Fitzsimons not guilty of injuring a third officer, Metropolitan Police Detective Phuson Nguyen. Prosecutors accused Fitzsimons of pulling back Nguyen’s gas mask so that another demonstrator could spray him with a chemical agent.

The judge ruled Fitzsimons is also guilty of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering a restricted area, disorderly conduct in a restricted area and acts of physical violence on the Capitol grounds.

Fitzsimons will be sentenced on Feb. 17, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

Fitzsimons was one of thousands who arrived in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021 to oppose the certification of the 2020 presidential election. He is among hundreds of people facing charges for the violence that occurred as protestors broke past police barriers and illegally entered the Capitol.

Advertisement

Fitzsimons’ defense attorney, public defender Natasha Taylor-Smith, told the court in August that Fitzsimons believed he was going to Washington to support a constitutional and legal process, in which elected members of Congress could have voted against certifying the presidential vote. She said Fitzsimons was following information from “mainstream” sources – news outlets and federal and state officials who were speaking about alleged “irregularities” in the electoral results.

“He was still being told by these same mainstream individuals, and by the chief executive officer of this nation, that there was a plan,” said Taylor-Smith in August. “That plan did not include the military. It did not include violence or weapons of any kind. All that needed to happen was for the state legislatures to come together on Jan. 6 and object to the certification.”

His verdict was delivered hours before jury selection was scheduled to begin in a sedition trial against Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the extremist group the Oath Keepers who federal authorities say spent weeks plotting to violent stop Joe Biden from taking office.

Prosecutors spent hours during Fitzsimons’ trial, showing Contreras video footage and images of Fitzsimons among hundreds of people, many of whom were heavily armed, attacking law enforcement officers.

Nguyen testified during Fitzsimons’ trial that he was guarding the lower west terrace entrance to the Capitol from hundreds of rioters when he said Fitzsimons pulled off the detective’s gas mask so another demonstrator could aim what appeared to be bear spray at Nguyen’s face. He said Fitzsimons released the mask, and when it snapped back, Nguyen dropped to the ground, choking and burning.

Contreras said because of where Fitzsimons was standing at the time, there wasn’t enough evidence that Fitzsimons was responsible for dislodging Nguyen’s mask.

Advertisement

“This is not to say that Sgt. Nguyen wasn’t credible,” Contreras said, suggesting the day was so chaotic that Nguyen could’ve mistaken Fitzsimons for another demonstrator. “I regret that Sgt. Nguyen went through that day.”

Beaver, who was posted outside that same entrance, said she had already been vomited on and hit by a can of bear spray when she was hit in the helmet by an unstrung bow. Prosecutors believe it was a bow that Fitzsimons brought to Washington from Maine, according to photos taken before the violence and comments he made during a local government meeting afterward.

Gonell told the court that Fitzsimons grabbed his shield while he was trying to help another officer who had fallen. Fitzsimons pulled Gonell’s shield so hard, Gonell said, that it injured his shoulder and he later needed surgery to repair his muscle.

Prosecutors presented hours of video and still shot images during Fitzsimons’ four-day trial in mid-August, which they said supported the officers’ testimony.

Fitzsimons had been living in Lebanon with his wife and young daughter for about three years before his arrest in February 2021. He worked as a freelance butcher for small farms throughout southern Maine, according to court documents. A day after he helped storm the U.S. Capitol, Fitzsimons called into a local government meeting and said he went to D.C. wearing his butcher’s jacket because “it was going to be the last day of the Republic” and he wanted to “live it like I live every day.”

Fitzsimons was born in Newburgh, New York, and his father worked for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, according to court documents. He grew up around other children whose families were working at West Point. After high school, he got a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at New Paltz.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous