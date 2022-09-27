Maine people strongly support drug treatment policies and decriminalization of “non-violent, low-level” drug offenses, according to survey results released Tuesday by the University of Maine.

The survey was conducted in 2021 and asked 417 registered voters a series of questions on drug policies,. The margin of error of the scientific, online survey was 4.8%

“There is a real hunger for real sweeping reforms in ways that even surprised us,” Robert Glover, associate professor of political science and honors at the University of Maine, said during a conference call with reporters. Glover and Karyn Sporer, associate professor of sociology at the University of Maine, were the lead researchers in the study.

Glover said the overwhelmingly positive responses to prioritizing treatment approaches contrast with the “relatively cautious approach adopted by our state lawmakers,” the researchers said. For instance, 73% of respondents supported decriminalization of “non-violent, low-level” drug offenses.

More than 84% of survey respondents supported establishing detox services in all Maine counties, and a nearly identical percentage supported reducing barriers to substance use treatment. Seventy-seven percent supported medication-assisted treatment – such as Suboxone and methadone – in all Maine counties.

“Political rhetoric and policy positions rooted in stigmatization and dehumanization of those with substance use disorder are increasingly at odds with the evolving perspectives of the Maine electorate,” the researchers wrote.

Advertisement

However, there was far less support for certain harm reduction strategies such as syringe exchange programs and safe injection sites. Maine has a syringe exchange program, but does not have any safe injection sites. Only 32% supported safe injection sites, while 49% were in favor of syringe exchange programs.

Sporer said the safe injection question was “by far the most controversial question that we asked” and that voters still had questions of morality surrounding whether it was appropriate for the state to approve of safe injection and syringe exchange programs.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: