A Jefferson man pleaded guilty Thursday to breaking into the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6, 2021.

Court records show Joshua Colgan, 35, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing a Capitol building under a plea deal with prosecutors. Three other charges — entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building — were dismissed as part of the deal.

Colgan is expected to be sentenced in April. The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison, up to five years of probation and a fine of up to $5,000.

As part of the plea deal, Colgan agreed to allow law enforcement agents to review his social media accounts for statements and postings around Jan. 6, 2021, and to conduct an interview with him prior to sentencing.

The FBI arrested Colgan on May 2, 2022, and charged him with four criminal counts in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. He initially pleaded not guilty.

Colgan admitted he drove from Lincoln County to Washington D.C. on Jan. 5, 2021, and the next day listened to President Trump’s speech from the Washington Monument, according to court records. He then marched to the U.S. Capitol Building and entered at approximately 3:22 p.m. through the Senate Wing Door. He exited through the same door nine minutes later.

Colgan was one of five men with ties to Maine charged in connection with the insurrection.

Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, of Lebanon, was found guilty of 11 charges. Glen Mitchell Simon, 30, a former Minot resident who moved to Georgia, was sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to his role in the riot. Nicholas Hendrix, 35, of Gorham, pleaded guilty in 2022 to participating in the attack and was sentenced to 30 days in prison. Todd Tilley, 61, of South Paris, was charged with four criminal counts for his participation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: