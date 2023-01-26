After four days of often detailed and explicit testimony, a Biddeford woman’s case against the man she said sexually abused her as a child was turned over to the jury Thursday afternoon.

Julia Russell, 36, publicly shared her story for the first time in July 2021 and filed a complaint in U.S. District Court against Philip Chenevert, 73, an old family friend who regularly visited her Saco home in the 1990s.

Russell is suing Chenevert on one civil count of assault and battery and one civil count of inflicting emotional distress. She has alleged Chenevert’s continued abuse, from about 1992 to 1994, continues to impact her well-being and her ability to trust others. No criminal charges have been filed in the case.

Should the jury side with Russell — agreeing that Chenevert did have unlawful sexual contact with her as a minor and that it has caused her emotional distress — they will also determine any damages Chenevert owes her.

Jury deliberations began around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Chenevert — who lived in Biddeford Pool and Kennebunkport for decades before moving to Florida, in 2011 — has denied Russell’s allegations and those of other women who testified in her trial about similar experiences of abuse. He told the jury his struggles with erectile dysfunction at the time would’ve made certain allegations of abuse impossible, and that he could not recall being left alone with any of the girls.

Advertisement

But Chenevert’s erectile dysfunction defense didn’t rebut all of the allegations that Russell described on Tuesday, including times when he would inappropriately touch her in her family’s computer room while her parents were in the next room.

Chenevert met Russell’s father when they were teenagers in Biddeford Pool in the late 1960s. The two reconnected as young adults, Chenevert was even a groomsman at her parents’ wedding. He was at their home in Saco weekly, Russell said Tuesday, for family dinners and holiday celebrations.

Chenevert nurtured many of Russell’s “tomboyish” interests in cars, video games and boats, she told jurors.

Her attorneys Meryl Poulin and Taylor Asen say Chenevert used these interests as an excuse to get close to Russell so that he could abuse her. Chenevert asked her to keep the abuse a secret, Russell said, and he promised to stop the abuse whenever she wanted — giving Russell the impression that she was complicit in her own abuse.

But Russell kept in touch with Chenevert even after the abuse ended, his attorney Gene Libby said.

Chenevert gave Russell her first high school job at an auto body shop he owned in Arundel. He helped her buy a jeep and a boat. They both received an award in 2000 from local police for aiding in a water rescue that year. The two regularly exchanged gifts, even when Russell had moved away for college.

Advertisement

“Julia Russell had a long, close, trusting relationship for years and years and years after the abuse. And that has never been explained to you,” Libby said to the jury. “It’s a contradiction you’re going to have to resolve.”

Russell has said her continued contact with Chenevert is complicated. While the effects of the alleged abuse continued to weigh on her mind and led her to isolate from loved ones, she testified Tuesday that she struggled with speaking out and she was embarrassed she didn’t stop Chenevert sooner.

In closing arguments Thursday, Asen said one of the most suspicious aspects of Chenevert’s testimony was his “selective” memory.

“What you heard over and over again was ‘I don’t recall,'” Asen said, referring to Chenevert’s uniform responses on Monday when asked if he was ever left alone with Russell or other girls who have accused him of abuse.

While Chenevert could recall “intricate details” about the layouts of his office from more than 30 years ago, his boats and the Russells computer room, Asen said Chenevert repeatedly said he couldn’t recall any instances of being alone with children in those places.

“When Mr. Chenevert says ‘I don’t remember being alone with Julia’ … what he’s really saying is, ‘I know what I did,'” Asen said.

Advertisement

Libby, meanwhile, has cast doubt on the quality of Russell’s memories and questioned her motivation for speaking to the Portland Press Herald in 2021 about the abuse and the experience of sharing that with her family shortly after filing her complaint in federal court.

Libby said the age of the claims and the publicity have created an unfair disadvantage to Chenevert in his ability to defend himself.

“Indeed, it was a hit piece,” Libby told jurors. “It was a piece that when you read it, all you are left with is a feeling of vilification for Philip Chenevert.”

Neither Chenevert nor Libby responded to voicemail and social media messages from the Press Herald before that 2021 article was published.

Though Russell is the only woman with allegations against Chenevert to file a lawsuit, Asen asked the jury to consider the testimony of two other women.

“Think about what the defendant is asking you to believe,” Asen said. “By coincidence, three women, completely and independently of each other, with no motive, made up claims about the same man.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: