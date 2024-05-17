HARPSWELL – Charles W. Johnson III “Charlie” died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, of Alzheimer’s Disease Thursday, May 9, 2024 at Heron House memory care facility. Charlie began lobstering at the age of 13, and by 1974 he had developed “Blue Water Fever”, wanting to fish on the high seas for swordfish.

In 1989, he found the perfect vessel, retrofitting and creating the F/V Seneca. He traveled the world fishing in Peru, Brazil, Trinidad, and seasonally in his home waters at the Grand Banks. He and Gail would run the transit between Brazil and Maine twice a year, thoroughly enjoying that time together. Charlie was well known in the fishing community, and highly regarded by his peers. Walk around any fishing pier, and it won’t be long before you hear a story about Charlie’s escapades. Charlie is a fortunate soul, following his passions, because Gail, as shore captain, provided Charlie with the support and encouragement to follow wherever his instincts and experiences drove him.

In 2014 he retired from fishing, allowing his wife and children to enjoy his mischievous presence full-time, successfully roping him into many projects.

Charlie is survived by wife of 58 years, Gail Frost Johnson; son, Charles W. Johnson IV “Chip”, daughters Sheila Irish, April Biolsi; and grandchildren Katey Johnson, Charles W. Johnson V “CJ”, and Stephanie Johnson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Charlie on Friday May 24 at 2 p.m. at the Elijah Kellogg Church in Harpswell.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, or to see the entire obit, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Elijah Kellogg Church in Harpswell or to the New England Fisheries Stewardship Association (NEFSA).

