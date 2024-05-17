LISBON FALLS – Larry P. Wilson, 69, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2024, with his loved ones by his side after battling lung cancer.

He was born in North Kingston, R.I., Sept. 6, 1954 to Dorothy and George Wilson of Topsham.

His father was in the military and moved and retired his family to Brunswick where Larry finished his schooling. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1972, then worked for the Brunswick – Topsham Water District from 1974-2014 and also worked at Wal-Mart from 1996-2016.

He loved his sports, especially the New England Patriots and Red Sox, playing softball and umpiring for 20 years. He enjoyed cooking along with his wife and having BBQ’s.

He loved his family very much and was loved by them. In 1990, he married his true love, Pauline Morin and they had two children together.

Larry was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and George Wilson of Topsham; a sister, Bonnie Carr of Augusta; a son, Gregory Wilson.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline Wilson of Lisbon Falls; a daughter, Virginia Norwood and husband Stephen; two sons, Jeremy Wilson and Eric Wilson; two sisters, Barbara Wilson of Bath, Diane Miller of Taberg N.Y., a brother, Duane Wilson and wife Judy of Southampton Pa.; seven grandchildren, Julian Wilson, Melanie Kittrell, Aiden Norwood, Sophie Norwood, Landen Norwood, Alana Petty, Alexiss Petty; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to visit 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude’s

Children’s Hospital

(www.stjude.org)

