TOPSHAM – Jean Dickson Chiquoine passed away peacefully on May 8, 2024, at the age of 96. She spent her childhood in Swarthmore, Pa. where she met John Chiquoine, the love of her life. They were married in 1950 and spent the next 64 years together until John’s death in 2014.

In 1927, the year Jean was born, her grandfather purchased a house and property on Orr’s Island, and in 1982 Jean and John built a house on that property and moved to Maine. Jean embraced her island community. She served on the Board of the Orr’s Island Library and was a long-time member of Mingo.

Jean loved baking; her specialties included sticky buns, cinnamon raisin bread and hot-cross buns, which she loved giving away to others or offering for local bake sales. She also loved watching the Red Sox.

She is survived by her daughters Beth Chiquoine (Joe Moore) and Erica Chiquoine-Formisano; grandchildren Hannah Moore (Andrew Holland) and Nathaniel Moore (Meg), Laura Formisano and Matthew Formisano; and four great-granddaughters, all of whom she adored.

A memorial celebration will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions are suggested to: the Mingo Club

Margaret Broughall, Treasurer

91 Johnson Point Rd.

Orr’s Island, ME 04066 or:

St Paul’s Episcopal Church

27 Pleasant St.

Brunswick, ME 04011

