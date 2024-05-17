BRUNSWICK – Virginia Royall of Brunswick, 71, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 26, 2024.

Her son Tyler predeceased her leaving his son Austin.

She leaves her siblings, Celeste Niarchos of Florida, William of Southport, Mark of Harpswell and Thomas of Florida.

She was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy of the Sacred Heart. She had a career as a court reporter and was a previous member of the Brunswick Town Council.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 975 Wiscasset Rd.,Boothbay. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com

