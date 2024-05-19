PORTLAND – Joan W. “Jodi” Moore, 97, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2024, after a period of declining health.

Born in Bath in 1927, Jodi was the daughter of Colin and Mona Wakefield. She grew up in Bucksport and married her high school sweetheart, Richard Briggs, in 1946. After raising their two daughters, she continued her studies at the University of Maine, graduating in 1971 with a degree in education.

In 1975, she married Lou Moore and they moved to New Port Richie, Fla. where she taught 2nd grade for 14 years. After retiring, she and Lou returned to their beloved Maine in 1989. Never one to be idle, she soon became the Executive Director of Literacy Volunteers of Portland. She donated countless hours and tireless energy teaching reading and writing skills to adults learning English. She was also a passionate volunteer for Project Feed, a program dedicated to providing food security to new Mainers.

Jodi was an avid reader and history buff and she compiled an extensive genealogy of her family dating back to the Mayflower. Her enthusiasm for travel was legendary. She visited China, Egypt, the Holy Lands, Russia, Turkey, New Zealand, Greece, Scotland and many ports in between. It was a family joke “Where in the world is Grammie now?” She always quipped “Don’t ask me to go, if you don’t want me to come…”

She was a longtime member of the Woodfords Congregational Church where she served as a deacon. She was an active participant in many programs there including yoga sessions, senior trips and study groups. For many years Jodi was a regular at water aerobics classes at Riverton Pool. The fact that she never learned to swim did not deter her.

She was predeceased by her husband, Lou Moore; and her brother, Sargent Wakefield.

She is survived by her sister, Polly Simmons of Elyria, Ohio; two daughters, Paula Laverty of South Portland, Katherine Maxsimic of Portland; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at Fallbrook Woods Assisted Living facility and the staff at Compassus Hospice who provided loving and compassionate care.

She was loved by all who knew her and she will be dearly missed. A celebration of Jodi’s life is being planned for this summer.

Arrangements are in the care of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home Portland. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to leave condolences for the family and sign Jodi’s online guest book.

If you wish to donate in her memory, please consider

Project Feed,

202 Woodford St.

Portland, ME 04103

