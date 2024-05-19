SOUTH PORTLAND – Ann Carolyn Mitton, RN, 87, of 148 Breakwater Dr. and formerly of 95 Ivie Rd., Cape Elizabeth, passed away peacefully under the thoughtful care of Maine Medical Center, Hospice of Southern Maine and St. Joseph’s Manor in Portland. The heavenly gates have opened this cool spring evening of May 11, 2024.

Born in Portland and raised in Cumberland, Ann was a proud graduate and salutatorian of Greeley High School, class of ’56. She graduated from the NH State Hospital School of Nursing earning a degree in psychiatric nursing, class of 1957, and subsequently from the Maine Medical Center School of Nursing, class of 1958. Ann discovered early in her career that geriatric and nursing home care was her calling. She was proud to be a very reliable, compassionate, caring and eﬀective nurse with a career spanning over four decades. Ann retired in 2009 from St. Joseph’s Convent after 26 years of service.

Mom’s life was full of love, laughter, family and faith. She was a faithful Catholic, and regularly attended weekly masses at Holy Cross Church in South Portland. Further, she was a proud member of the church choir when she was younger. Mom enjoyed living at The Breakwater in South Portland, and had many friendly and dear neighbors. She and her late husband, Robert “Bob” Mitton, enjoyed having a glass of wine out in the courtyard and visiting with their neighbors and walking to Bug Light Park. Mom love to travel and explore new places.

Ann was the youngest and last surviving of nine siblings born to Leon Frederick and Maude Feeney. She was predeceased by her husband of over 62 years, Robert “Bob” Mitton.

She is survived by her three sons, a daughter and their spouses, Bob Jr., Steve, Mike, and Susan. All of whom were lovingly involved in her final weeks of care. Mom is also survived by her dear sister-in-law, Beverly Colbourn and family of Syracuse, N.Y.; the Frederick family, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was blessed with eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly.

We love you Mom, and you be missed greatly our hearts are forever broken, but comforted by your memory. Say hello to Dad in heaven for us! Rest peacefully. Life well done!

A visiting hour will be held on Friday, June 7, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the chapel at 10:15 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. To view Ann’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

