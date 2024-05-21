Republicans appear to have no shame. Donald Trump is on trial in a Manhattan Court for allegedly committing 34 felonies. This is about crime, not politics. A grand jury of U.S. citizens, his peers, indicted him, not “vermin” or “Demon-crats.”

Attacking the judge’s daughter, threatening witnesses, promising retribution? This is Republicans’ profile in courage?

The Republican Party has been overtaken by bonespurs and cowards. In short: the Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, Sen. J. D. Vance, Vivek Ramaswamy and others came to New York City to praise and declare him a victim. Stunningly, Lindsey Graham (supplanting former Vice President Pence as #1 toady) was absent. Cruella deVille, the governor of South Dakota, was absent, too (so many puppies, goats and so few bullets).

Since when do elected office holders believe it’s their job or duty to give political speeches and attack our justice system at criminal trials rather than conducting the business of all Americans, not just MAGA adherents?

When it comes to Trump, elected Republicans’ continued profiles in cowardice are deplorable. They divide; ignore their oath of office, ignore the facts; genuflect; obey; and when confronted, shout conspiracies. How do they sleep at night? Unfortunately, all too well. Me, not so much.

J. Edgar Moser, III

Freeport

