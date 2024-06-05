BRUNSWICK – Margaret Carolyn Johnson, 97, died Friday May 31, 2024 in Brunswick. She was born July 31, 1926 in Pleasantville, N.Y. to Robert R. and Ruth (Scofield) Miller.

On Oct. 18, 1947, Margaret married Norman James Johnson, who predeceased her in December 2016 after 69 years of marriage. Margaret and Norman spent much of their lives in Mount Kisco, N.Y. until retiring to Brunswick in 1983.

Margaret was a homemaker who enjoyed tending to her plants, reading and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the Brunswick United Methodist Church and volunteered both there and at the soup kitchen in earlier years.

Margaret is survived by three children, Patricia Anne Motika of Leadville, Colo., Michael James Johnson of Temple Terrace, Fla. and Dennis Scofield Johnson of Brunswick; two grandsons, Eric James Brgant of Ely, Minn. and Shawn Michael Motika (Courtney) of Knoxville, Tenn.; one great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her two sisters, Barbara E. Miller and Ruth Miller.

Arrangements are under the care of Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. in Brunswick. Those who wish may leave a note of condolence to the family at http://www.brackettfh.com.

