WEST BATH – Joseph A. Reno, 83, lifetime resident of West Bath, died on Monday, June 3, 2024, after battling chronic kidney disease for many years, at his home of his loving companion of 25 years, Joyce Doyle.

He was born in Bath on March 17, 1941, a son of Albert J. and Elizabeth D. (Munsey) Reno Jr. He worked at Bath Iron Works for many years as a Rigger/Crain Operator. He was also an experienced heavy equipment operator, mechanic, welder and commercial fisherman, there was nothing the man couldn’t do.

His favorite past times were operating bulldozers, mowing lawns on his riding mower, weightlifting, reading novels by Louis Lamour and William Johnstone, listening to “real county music”, hunting, camping with loved ones at local campgrounds, joking around, lovingly aggravating those he loved, telling tales and visiting with lifelong friends and family.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Marie Reil.

Besides his loving companion, Joyce Doyle of West Bath, he is survived by his daughter, Joyce and her husband Robert Spicer of West Bath, son, Dale Reno and his wife Erin of Woolwich, stepdaughter, Laura and husband Sean Breton of Lisbon Falls, goddaughter, Elizabeth Doyle of Eddington, stepson, Leon Doyle and his wife Jennifer of Topsham; sister, Victoria Reil of Brunswick; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 30 at Orchard Hill Cemetery in West Bath. A Celebration of life will follow at the West Bath Fire Station.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

“The man of many titles” — Albert, Little Albert, Joseph, Joe, Dad, Gramp, Papa, Puppy, Bubba, Uncle Bubba, Uncle Albert, Double Al, Albie and especially the one given to him by his goddaughter, Elizabeth Doyle, “BRAT”. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial contributions may be made to the

American Kidney Fund,

11921 Rockville Pike,

Suite 300,

Rockville, MD 20852

