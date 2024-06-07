TOPSHAM – Leo John Enrico, 96, formerly of Brunswick, died Saturday June 1, 2024.

He was born Oct. 23, 1927 in Cambridge, Mass., the son of Leopoldo and Clara Bono Enrico. He graduated Rindge Tech High School, Cambridge, Mass. ’45. Before marrying Irene Copelotti in Lexington, Mass. on June 20, 1950, Leo served in the U.S. Army. Mrs. Enrico died Jan. 4, 2013.

Mr. Enrico operated L&L Market in Arlington, Mass. from 1948 until the late 1950s. He was co-owner of ACE Construction, Lexington, Mass., until moving to Maine in 1974, where he operated Enrico Construction before retiring.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, Brunswick. Leo was a member of the Lodge of Elks in both Lexington, Mass. and Brunswick, and was a past President of the Brunswick Kiwanis Club. In addition, he was a charter member of the Bath-Brunswick chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

He is survived by sons, James Enrico (Denise) of Freeport, Kenneth Enrico (Laurie, deceased) of Westford, Mass. and a daughter, Linda Enrico (John Staker) of Marblehead, Mass. Leo was also a proud grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his grandchildren, Anastasia Chickering, Leo Jay Enrico, Sam Enrico, Joel Enrico, Taylor Enrico and Blake Enrico; and his great-grandchildren, Casey and Brody Enrico.

A memorial service will be held 12 p.m. on June 10 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers please send a donation to The Alzheimer’s Association.

