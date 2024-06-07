LEWISTON – Judy passed away peacefully on May 30, 2024. She was born on Feb. 5, 1941 in Lewiston and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1959. She worked at Regional Memorial Hospital and Pejepscot Paper Mill.

Judy was predeceased by her parents Charlotte and Weston White; her brother, Wayne White; and granddaughter, Brittany Brown.

Surviving family are three daughters, Lisa St. Cyr and husband Michael, Darlene Coulombe and husband Ken, Kristy Brown and husband Mike; her grandchildren, Matthew Pellerin, Kassi Kerns (and husband Dan), Joe Coulombe, and Logan Brown; her sister, Kathy Curran; and nieces, nephew, and cousins.

The family would like to thank Richmond Elder Care for the loving care they provided for many years.

