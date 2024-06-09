The Rockland Public Library presents The Right Track at 6 p.m. on June 20 on the library lawn. This event is free and open to all.

Local favorite The Right Track is an 1-piece R&B, soul and funk band from up and down the Midcoast. The group is all about playing grooves that get crowds moving. Signature sounds include smooth soul, funky rhythm action, tight harmonies and the funkiest horn section north of Boston. With a song list that spans four decades, all ages are invited to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs to set up on the library lawn at 80 Union St..

Rain date is 6 p.m. on June 25.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: