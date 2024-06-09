The Rockland Public Library presents The Right Track at 6 p.m. on June 20 on the library lawn. This event is free and open to all.
Local favorite The Right Track is an 1-piece R&B, soul and funk band from up and down the Midcoast. The group is all about playing grooves that get crowds moving. Signature sounds include smooth soul, funky rhythm action, tight harmonies and the funkiest horn section north of Boston. With a song list that spans four decades, all ages are invited to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs to set up on the library lawn at 80 Union St..
Rain date is 6 p.m. on June 25.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.