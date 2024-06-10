I’m still diligently working on the 2024 Calendar of Events that (though I’m well-intended) never gets out until mid-June, though I always strive for earlier. With that, there are some upcoming June events that I want to highlight. However, I also wanted to give some thanks and appreciation for things I have witnessed in the past few weeks, in a potentially reoccurring series called Summer Shout-Outs.

Here are a few shout-outs in no particular order:

• It’s always amazing to me how much human traffic Maine State Music Theatre generates in downtown Brunswick once the show season begins. I happened to be downtown both Wednesday and Thursday night last week, which coincided with the preview night and opening night of “South Pacific.” The restaurant traffic and just people walking up and down Maine Street from 5:30-7 p.m. — and the parking spaces being full — was such a great reminder of how many businesses benefit from the hundreds of patrons that come see a show once or twice a day for 12 weeks. We’re so fortunate to have MSMT in our region.

• I was on my way to an event in Bath (more on that later) on Saturday and stopped in to do a walkthrough of Brunswick Pride and catch up with some friends who were there. Despite the rain, there was an awesome turnout and a truly festive atmosphere that everyone delighted in. Besides the obvious shout-out for a great event to the organizers of Brunswick Pride for bringing several hundred people out (that was just in the 45 minutes I was there), I also want to shout-out some of the booths that were there. So many local businesses and members were there, and what really impressed me was who was working these booths. I saw dozens of business leaders volunteering their time for nonprofit organizations of which they are presumably board members or supporters. Also, I saw some executive directors of organizations and even a CEO making the conscious decision to say, “I’m making it a priority to work the booth and meet the attendees to hand out stickers, flags and information.” I go to many events and rarely is the organization’s leader the one in the booth — it’s a powerful example of supporting everyone in your community. I don’t want to name them, as surely there were others I did not see, and I don’t want to miss anyone (or overshadow the meaning behind the event by doing a roll call of who was there), but I wanted you to know, I saw you and I appreciate your leadership.

• On Saturday, I had the privilege to help with the Centre Street Block Party in Bath that was organized by businesses on, you guessed it, Centre Street in Bath. A shout-out to all of those businesses that contributed to pull the event together, which had easily over 600 people throughout the afternoon and likely closer to 900 (to be honest, a very difficult number to track with a five-hour event and people heading to other destinations in Bath who stopped for a moment or two). There was a beer garden, two bands, a bounce house, street chalk, face painting and more. It’s always great seeing neighbors working together to make things happen.

Now for a few June events not to miss:

Advertisement

• Midweek Midsummer Mingle, June 12, 19 and 26 from 3-4 p.m. The Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick is hosting this art supply swap and yard game.

• Fishing Rally with Topsham Public Library, June 15. Don’t miss the Topsham Public Library fishing derby at “The Ponds” behind the Solid Waste Facility. This is just one program of many programs at TPL, but it’s a unique one for sure. For more information, stop by or give them a call at 725-1727.

• “The Way We Were”: MSMT June Concert Series, June 16 and 17. As you know, Maine State Music Theatre also produces concert series performances where their talented performers sing renditions and arrangements of music by particular artists. The first one is next weekend, called “The Way We Were,” and will feature artists performing the works of Celine Dion and Barbara Streisand, two of the most beloved singers of all time. For tickets, visit msmt.org.

• Veggie Van at UU Church, free lunch, weekdays starting June 17. Thanks to the Veggie Van from Bath YMCA, free lunch (or breakfast) will be available at the United Universalist Church in Brunswick for children, teens and caretakers. The van will stop by between 12:20 p.m. and 12:35 p.m. beginning June 17 right through August. This is a weekday-only event, so Monday through Friday (with some holidays potentially not running).

• Curtis Memorial Library, Summer Reading Challenge begins June 17. Do you have a child who loves to read or is super competitive? If so, go to the Youth Services Desk at Curtis Memorial Library and find out more about the Summer Reading Challenge.

• Books on Tap at Bath Brewing (with Patten Free Library), June 20. Bring a favorite title or two to your local brewery and discuss books of all kinds while enjoying an adult beverage. You’ll be sure to come away with a list of recommendations and some new literary pals. This program meets off-site on the third Thursday in the summer (July 18, Trinken Brewing; Aug. 15, Montsweag Restaurant).

• BBRC Workshop Series: Overcoming Challenges in Today’s Competitive Environment with Anne Frewin. Our next workshop is just 10 days away as Anne Frewin of Frewin Consulting will offer a one-hour free introduction to the concept of lean management and practices. “Lean: is what it sounds like: cutting out inefficiencies in your business to make your processes better. It’s free and will be held at the MTI Building’s Community Room (8 Venture Ave., Brunswick). Register at midcoastmaine.com or call the BBRC office at 725-8797.

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: