Maine Art Gallery is hosting two shows in its next exhibition, one on each floor of the the historic Old Academy in Wiscasset. Running from June 13 through July 21, the first floor will feature works by artists who have been involved in MAG’s plein-air event, “Paint it! Wiscasset,” and the second floor will feature an exhibition of works on paper by Maine artists called “Drawn to Maine: Contemporary Drawing and Printmaking.”

Artists participating in the plein-air event began painting on June 5, making their art at locations throughout Lincoln County, including at least one day within the village of Wiscasset.

“Drawn to Maine” is a juried show that includes drawings (ink, graphite, charcoal, watercolor and pastels) and printmaking (mono prints, etchings, linocuts, collagraphs, screen prints, plus combinations of multiple techniques). Several two-and three-dimensional pieces as well as a selection of artist-made books will also be on display.

The opening reception for the shows is from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, June 15, with music by Jud Caswell. Refreshments will be served.

Four of the artists in the drawing and printmaking show will discuss their inspirations, purpose and methods in an artist talk “The Printmaking Experience” at 6:30 p.m. on June 27.

Also in June, Deena Ball leads three options for classes in plein-air painting on June 20. Visit maineartgallerywiscasset.org to sign up by June 13.

A nonprofit organization, the Maine Art Gallery is dedicated to the advancement and preservation of the visual, fine and applied arts through exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations and educational programs for children and adults since 1958. The gallery is located at 15 Warren St., Wiscasset, with free on-street parking.

