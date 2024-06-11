LEWISTON – Marie Ann Maier, 87, died unexpectedly on June 5, 2024 at CMMC.

She was born on May 1, 1937 in Norway, the daughter of the late Florence Ayer and Harold Roes.

Marie grew up in Norway and graduated from Norway High School in 1956. She married Thomas Maier on Aug. 26, 1956. They had a son, Andy Maier, and they traveled in the U.S. while Thomas was in the Air Force. After 20 years of service, they retired to Freeport. Marie worked in Military PX’s and Bow St Market where she retired.

Marie was a member of the First Parish Congregational Church in Pownal. She was a proud member of the Red Hat Society of Casco Bay. She loved traveling with Thomas, gardening, The Maine State Music Theater, Maine Coon Cats, peanut butter fudge, flowers, and getting her hair done!

She is survived by her son, Andy Maier and his wife Rachel and grandson, Travis.

Marie’s family would like to thank all the staff and patients from Clover Health Care … especially everyone on the Donegal Wing! Big thanks go out to Dawn and all the staff and customers at Roy’s All Steak Hamburger in Auburn, Marie at Marie’s Hair Designs, and Bob and Sylvia Langlais for all the holiday meals and treats!

On Friday, June 14, there will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. in the Webster Road Cemetery, Freeport, followed by a celebration of Marie’s life at 11 a.m. at the First Parish Congregational Church, Pownal Center.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:

First Parish

Congregational Church

of Pownal

422 Hallowell Rd.

Pownal, ME 04069

