Bath voters blocked a proposed housing development at The Bath Golf Club by backing a change to the town’s zoning rules that removes housing development as an allowed use in the golf district zone.

Voters approved the change by a 1,233-563 vote, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election.

Bath saw a low voter turnout, with around 1,748 voters, or 22%, out of the 7,868 registered voters casting ballots.

The proposed $43.8 million Regional School Unit 1 budget easily passed in a 1,499-294 vote.

In other races, Bath residents narrowly backed Democrat Andrew Piantidosi, who earned 179 votes, but lost out to Republican Ronald Russell, who will go on to challenge U.S. Rep Chellie Pingree in November’s election.

