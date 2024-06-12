A majority of Freeport voters backed the Regional School Unit 5 school budget referendum, which passed with narrow votes from other towns on Tuesday, according to election results.

Over 900 Freeport residents participated in Tuesday’s election, with 615 voting in favor of the $41.6 million RSU5 school budget referendum. A total of over 1,100 people cast ballots on the referendum, which was voted on by Durham and Pownal as well.

While Freeport residents overwhelmingly approved the budget, Pownal and Durham voters felt more hesitant, passing the budget by closer margins. Pownal residents passed the budget in a 166-103 vote and Durham passed it with a 237-228 vote.

The approved budget marks a 6.5% increase from last year’s budget, according to Superintendent Jean Skorapa. Skorapa cited maintaining current programs and class sizes as the board’s top two priorities when deciding on figures for the 2025 fiscal year, which begins on July 1.

A question related to funding Region 10 Technical High School’s bridge renovation project was also on the ballot for Freeport and passed in a 724-120 vote.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: