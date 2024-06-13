Caleb Manuel, of Topsham, recently completed his final season on the University of Georgia golf team. He is set to announce his plans for his professional career at press event at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Bill Dodge Auto Group in Brunswick.

Manuel, 22, played in the 2022 U.S. Open and is the three-time Maine Amateur Champion. Last year, he became the first player to win three consecutive Maine Amateur championships since Mark Plummer. Manuel recently completed his college career that included time at the University of Connecticut and University of Georgia, competing in several NCAA Championships and other high-profile amateur events.

On Friday, Manuel will announce his conditional tour status, what that means for his schedule of tournaments this summer and possible future PGA Tour events. He will also thank his supporters and discuss plans for sponsorships as he turns professional.

Bill Dodge Auto Group is located at 118 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

