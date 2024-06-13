Caleb Manuel, of Topsham, recently completed his final season on the University of Georgia golf team. He is set to announce his plans for his professional career at press event at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Bill Dodge Auto Group in Brunswick.

Caleb Manuel blasts out of the bunker and onto the third green during the final round of the 104th Maine Amateur Championship golf tournament in 2023 at Samoset Resort Golf Course in Rockport. Joe Phelan / Kennebec Journal file photo

Manuel, 22, played in the 2022 U.S. Open and is the three-time Maine Amateur Champion. Last year, he became the first player to win three consecutive Maine Amateur championships since Mark Plummer. Manuel recently completed his college career that included time at the University of Connecticut and University of Georgia, competing in several NCAA Championships and other high-profile amateur events.

On Friday, Manuel will announce his conditional tour status, what that means for his schedule of tournaments this summer and possible future PGA Tour events. He will also thank his supporters and discuss plans for sponsorships as he turns professional.

Bill Dodge Auto Group is located at 118 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
brunswick maine, golf, sports, Times Record, Times Record News, times record sports, topsham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles