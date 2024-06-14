BRUNSWICK – Albert “Albie” Richard Smith II, 88, died Sunday, June 9, 2024, in his residence at Coastal Landing, Brunswick.

Albie was born Oct. 6, 1935, in Greenfield, Mass., son of Richard D. and Doris E. (White) Smith. He was a graduate of Deerfield Academy, (Massachusetts) and Trinity College, (Connecticut). While serving in the U.S. National Guard for five years, he began to forge his lifelong commitment in education.

Albie’s career in higher education spanned several years in several capacities. He served as the Director of Annual Giving and Development for the Emma Willard School, Union College, (New York) Trinity College, (Connecticut) Bowdoin College and Bates College, (Maine). He was a Senior VP of External Affairs for Husson University (Maine). He served as Headmaster for both Bridgton Academy and North Yarmouth Academy, Vice President of the College of the Atlantic, (Maine), Executive Director of the Board of Trustees and Assistant Headmaster of Roxbury Latin School (Massachusetts).

Albie was an active member of the Chamber of Commerce in many Maine municipalities and a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International. He was also on the Yarmouth Planning Board, a trustee for the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, and was elected to the Brooklin Board of Selectmen and school board.

Albie was predeceased by his daughter and granddaughter, Virginia Smith Gray and Cori Devon Gray; and his sister, Susan Corrington Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Margaret Hamilton Smith of Brunswick; a son, Todd D. Smith and his wife, Cecilia of Phippsburg, a daughter, Nancy N. Daley of Raleigh, N.C.; a brother, David W. Smith of Melbourne, Fla.; as well as five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be observed privately by the family. Interment will be in South Blue Hill Cemetery in Blue Hill.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial contributions are encouraged to

CHANS,

45 Baribeau Dr.

Brunswick, ME 04011

(chanshomehealth.com)

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous