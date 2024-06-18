TOPSHAM – Dudley H. Leavitt Jr., 76, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at his home.

Dudley was born on July 19, 1947, a son of Dudley H. and Cora L. (Day) Leavitt Sr. In 1965 he graduated from Brunswick High School and attended Andover College in Portland where he received an associate degree in accounting. At the age of 19 he went to work with the Iron Workers retiring as a foreman in 2004. From 1992 to 2000 he was employed at the Topsham American Legion as a manager.

He was a member of the Brunswick Elks for 49 years and a member of The Sons of the American Legion where he was past commander.

Dudley enjoyed playing poker, fishing and working in his woodshop.

He was predeceased by one sister, Barbara Charron.

Dudley is survived by his son, Dudley H. Leavitt III of Wiscasset, his daughter, Lisa Marie Cooper of Granite Falls, Washington, three brothers, James Leavitt and his wife Rosalie of Topsham, Robert Leavitt and his wife Victoria of Topsham and Charles Leavitt of Lewiston, four sisters, Sandra Daigle and her husband David of Bath, Pamela Wright of Woolwich, Patricia Brawn of Bath and Dorothy Contreras and her husband Bill of Topsham, four grandchildren, Kyle Green, Gabrielle Leavitt, Dudley “Sage” Leavitt IV and Nico Leavitt, many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Entrance to the cemetery is off the Old Brunswick Road. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the Elks Lodge in Brunswick.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society,

P. O. Box 6704

Hagerstown, MD 21741.

