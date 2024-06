Books/Authors

June 20

Philip C. Baker author talk: “Hunger Hill,” 5 p.m., Naples Public Library, 940 Roosevelt Trail. naplespubliclibrarymaine.org

Bruce Coffin author talk: “Detective Byron” mystery series, 6:30 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

June 26

Tim O’Brien author talk: “The Maine Roadshow: A Roadside Tour of the State’s History, Culture, Food, Funk & Oddities,” 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org

Exhibits

Through June 30

Advertisement

Lake Region Senior Center art exhibit: 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, North Gorham Public Library, 2 Standish Neck Road. north-gorham.lib.me.us

Film

June 20

“Because of Winn-Dixie” (2005): Rated PG, 1 p.m., New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road. newgloucesterlibrary.org

“Immaculate” (2024): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

“Joan Baez: I am Noise” (2023): 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

June 22

Advertisement

“The Princess and the Frog” (2009): Rated G, 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., Westbrook. westbrookmaine.com/826/Library

June 25

“American Fiction” (2023): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

June 27

“Guarding Tess” (1994): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

June 29

Advertisement

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” (2024): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

“A Wrinkle in Time” (2018): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., Westbrook. westbrookmaine.com/826/Library

Music

June 20

43 Degrees North: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Evan Haines: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

June 21

Advertisement

Nate Winter: 4 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

The Lagolas Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

King Day and His New Imperials: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Larry Williams Band: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

June 22

Mallett Brothers Band; Vanessa Jones: 6 p.m., Music on Main, 144 Main St., Bridgton. Free. musiconmainbridgton.com

Advertisement

The Zoot Jumpers: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Antje Duvekot: 7:30 p.m., Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $35. hayloftatdragonfly.com

DJ Royale: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

June 23

Toby McAllister: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

June 26

Advertisement

Terry Swett; Milltown Road: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

“A Tribute to Country Music Legends”: 7 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

June 27

Cumberland Crossing: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

June 27 & 28

Jimmy Macisso: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Advertisement

June 28

Tristan Lee: 4-6 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Montgomery Road: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

The Zoot Jumpers: 7 p.m., Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook. $10-$15 suggested donation. facebook.com/theConantHomestead

Northern Groove: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

June 29

Advertisement

Merther: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Whiskey Horse: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

June 30

Thomas Clukey: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Theater

June 21-29

“Proof”: 7 p.m., Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $22. schoolhousearts.org

June 21 & 22

“13 Jr. the Musical”: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, USM campus theater, 24 University Way, Gorham. $12, $10 seniors and students. gorhamarts.org

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: