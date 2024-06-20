Juneteenth freedom celebration Sunday in the park

Riverbank Park, 667 Main St., in Westbrook will host a community event 1-3 p.m. on June 23 in observance of Juneteenth.

The event, sponsored jointly by One Westbrook and the city of Westbrook, will feature art, poetry, music and guest speakers. There will also be a barbecue picnic, a student fashion show, hair braiding, pick-up soccer and more activities sponsored by the city.

Historical society reopens

Following the recent renovations, Westbrook Historical Society and Bucket Brigade in Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., has resumed its regular days and hours.

It is open 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Saturdays. It can be reached at 854-5588 or email westhistorical@myfairpoint.net.

Food trucks at community center

The Bridge Street Food Park is open every Wednesday 4 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 21 at

Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., and features family fun.

The food park features a weekly rotation of multiple food trucks, live music, vendor tables, playgrounds, beach volleyball pit, basketball court and more.

E-bike loaner

Walker Memorial Library will loan out two e-bikes for three days through early July.

“This is a month-long pilot program provided by the Bicycle Coalition of Maine and the Maine Department of Transportation,” the library said on its Facebook Page.

“The e-bikes can only be checked out to Walker Memorial Library cardholders in good standing and the patron must be 18 years old or older. Cardholders from our neighboring libraries aren’t eligible for this program even if we have a shared borrowing agreement.”

“You will need to watch a series of informational videos about e-bikes and sign a waiver before you can bring the e-bike home. This will take about 20-30 minutes.”

For more information, call the library at 854-0630.

Saccarappa concert

The Zoot Jumpers – Friday, June 28, 7 p.m., Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on June 19, 1974, that Raelene Hickey, daughter of Superintendent of Schools and Mrs. Harold W. Hickey, graduated from the University of Maine at Portland Gorham with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education. She was working for the summer at the Men’s Shop in Westbrook.

