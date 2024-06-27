Seniors earn Legion scholarships

Dathan Tropnas and Autumn Wellington of Westbrook High School Class of 2024 each were awarded $300 American Legion scholarships on the school’s Senior Night June 4.

Navy veteran and Post 62 Americanism Officer Phil Spiller presented the awards.

Post 62 Commander Dennis Marrotte said Tropnas will enlist in the U.S. Navy and Wellington will be studying at Southern Maine Community College in South Portland in the fall, according to Post 62 Commander Dennis Marrotte.

River rescuer recognized

The American Legion Department of Maine presented Michael Thomas of Westbrook with its 2024 Humanitarian Award on June 19.

In March, Thomas jumped into the 39-degree water of the Presumpscot River to help rescue a young boy who fell in. He is retired from the U.S. Coast Guard and currently the Sergeant-at-Arms at the Stephen W. Manchester Post in Westbrook.

Concerts in the park

The slate of free summer concerts at Riverbank Park on Main Street gets under way from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, with the Westbrook City Band. Concerts continue through Aug. 20.

American Legion Post 62 and Westbrook Lions Club will host a weekly barbecue in the park with hot dogs, burgers and beverages.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on June 26, 1974, that Leonard May of Myrtle Street retired after working 14 years at the Dana Warp Mill and 31 years as a papermaker at S.D. Warren Company.

