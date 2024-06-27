Buxton Officer Colt Bernhardt, left, shows his special commendation from State Police. He is pictured with Buxton Select Board member Francis Pulsoni. Contributed / Town of Buxton

State Police honor Buxton’s Bernhardt

Buxton’s Officer Colt Bernhardt on June 14 received a Citation for Meritorious Service from the Maine State Police during the annual awards ceremony at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

Bernhardt was recognized with the award for his “quick response to an incident where four troopers were struck by a vehicle during an investigation in Hollis,” according to the town website.

“Officer Bernhardt responded to the scene and without hesitation began applying lifesaving measures to his fellow officers. Officer Bernhardt immediately applied a tourniquet to a trooper’s leg, likely helping to save his life,” the announcement said.

Bernhardt was joined by his family, Buxton Police Chief Kevin Collins, Court Officer Kolby Miller and Select Board member Francis Pulsoni at the ceremony recognizing him for the achievement.

“The Select Board and Town Hall family would like to specially recognize and thank Officer Bernhardt for his outstanding service and exemplary actions during this serious medical incident,” the post said.

