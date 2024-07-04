Church takeout lunch

Bar Mills Community Church at 13 Hermit Thrush Drive is hosting a takeout lunch Wednesday, July 10.

One sandwich and one soup or salad is $10. Choices include a ham Italian sandwich or a ham and cheese slider with either a chicken orzo salad or tomato basil soup.

To place an order, contact Judy at 929-5555 or email judysjul@gmail.com by Friday, July 5.

Holiday closures

Buxton Town Hall will be closed on Thursday, July 4, and Friday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.

The town’s transfer station will also be closed July 4, and the station will resume its regular business hours on Saturday, July 6, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be no changes to curbside trash pickup.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: