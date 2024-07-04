Westbrook Strong 5K

The 11th annual Westbrook Strong 5K road race is set for 8 a.m. July 13 at Riverbank Park on Maine Street. The registration fee is $30.

The Matt’s Mile/Sprint for ages 10 and younger is at 7:30 a.m. and registration is $7.50.

The events honor the life of Matthew Rairdon, who was murdered at age 22 in 2013. He was a graduate of Westbrook High School in 2009 and Saint Joseph’s College where he earned a degree in nursing. Rairdon worked in the emergency room at Mercy Hospital in Portland.

Proceeds of Westbrook Strong benefit the Matthew Rairdon Scholarship Fund. To donate, email westbrookstrong5K@gmail.com.

For more information or to register for races, go to westbrookstrong.org.

Absentee ballot requests

The city is accepting absentee ballot requests for the July 16 special election for the school budget validation referendum. Voters may request a ballot online at westbrookmaine.com and finding the link in city announcements. Otherwise, request in person at City Hall or call 591-8116.

The polls will be open for in-person voting from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the community center, 426 Bridge St.

Concerts in the city

Mark Montgomery will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St. The suggested donation is $10-$15.

At Riverbank Park, David Good is next week’s musician, performing from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9. The concert is free.

Post 62 officers

The Stephen W. Manchester American Legion Post 62 named its officers for 2024-2025.

Dennis Marrotte is commander and historian, Philip Spiller Jr. is first vice commander and Americanism officer, Edward Symbol is second vice commander, Gary York is adjutant, Gerry Doyon is treasurer, Harry Gorham is service officer, Michael Thomas is sergeant-at-arms and Philip LeClerc is the chaplain.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on July 3, 1974, that John Robinson of O.G.K. Robinson, a general contracting firm on Fitch Street, requested permission to buy land from the city on Saco Street to relocate their business. The firm’s property on Fitch Street was scheduled for demolition during Urban Renewal but the city’s Finance Committee tabled their request to relocate to the city property on Saco Street.

