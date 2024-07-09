What’s up at the historic Boothbay Harbor Opera House? In short, a lot. In a summer filled with highly respected, nationally recognized, chart-topping acts, the upcoming schedule holds a particular bonanza for music lovers. From the golden horns of Canadian Brass to the Grammy-winning music of Mainer Patty Griffin, the nights ahead hold perhaps too many choices for ticket buyers.

First up is Canadian Brass, considered to be the gold star of best brass ensembles touring today. Joe Burgstaller and Mikio Sasaki will bring their trumpets, accompanied by Jeff Nelsen on horn, Achilles Liarmakopoulos on trombone, and founding member Chuck Daellenbach on tuba. Audiences can expect to hear everything from Bach to Gershwin and Vivaldi to Ellington to Joni Mitchell to Bruce Cockburn from this multiple Grammy- and Juno-nominated brass ensemble. Tickets for the group’s Friday, July 12, concert are $30 in advance and $40 on the day of the show.

The Contenders arrive in Boothbay Harbor Wednesday, July 17. Featuring two seasoned veterans of the music scene — Jay Nash on guitar and Josh Day on drums — this Americana-folk duo has toured the country extensively, bringing troubadour spirit to small halls and packed-to-the-gills venues. These two mix a little country sound with southern rock with folk and bluegrass for awholly Americana sound from these singer-songwriters. The Contenders show is sponsored by Camden National Bank. Advance discounted tickets are $25, regular tickets are $30.

It will be a hot night when The Hot Sardines return to Maine Thursday, July 18, to play the Opera House. This band is guaranteed to heat up the stage with jazz. In the hands of this New York-based ensemble, music first made famous decades ago comes alive through brassy horn arrangements, rollicking piano melodies and vocals from a chanteuse who transports listeners to a different era with the mere lilt of her voice. The group has been called “Simply phenomenal” by The Times (London), while Forbes calls it “One of the best jazz bands in N.Y. today.” The Hot Sardines are on a mission to make old sounds new again and prove that joyful music can bring people together in a disconnected world. The band has been featured at the Newport Jazz Festival and the Montreal Jazz Festival, and have sold out New York City venues from Joe’s Pub to the Bowery Ballroom and more than 150 tour dates from Chicago to London. This event is sponsored by the Knickerbocker Group. Advance discounted tickets are $35, regular tickets are $40.

Rounding out this middle of July concert lineup is Maine native, Grammy-winning Patty Griffin and her band Saturday, July 20. She is among the most consequential singer-songwriters of her generation, a quintessentially American artist whose wide-ranging canon explores the intimate moments and universal emotions that bind us together. She has topped the Billboard charts for best “Independent Album” as well as for “Best Folk Album,” and has seen unprecedented worldwide acclaim for her 2019 album “Patty Griffin.” Having crafted a catalog that chronicles love and death, heartache and joy, connection and detachment, Griffin continues to push her art forward, as always imbuing every effort with compassion and craft, uncanny perception and ever-increasing ingenuity. Last year, Griffin was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting by the Americana Music Association. Advance tickets for the concert are $40 and regular tickets are $50.

Tickets for all Opera House performances are available directly from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, or by calling 633-5159. Discounted advance tickets may only be purchased from the box office. Regular tickets are available online at boothbayoperahouse.com. Ticket buyers are urged to avoid the multiple ticket scam and reseller sites when searching for tickets to Opera House performances. Only tickets purchased directly through the Opera House website or box office are considered legitimate tickets. If in doubt, call the box office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. open Wednesday through Friday. All shows are at 7:30 p.m., doors for seating open at 7 p.m.

