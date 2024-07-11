Georgetown Historical Society will host its annual meeting as well as its summer exhibition opening at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. After a short business meeting, there will be a presentation about this summer’s exhibition. Light refreshments will be provided.

The society is also hosting the Laura E. Richards Library book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 20 and 21 at 20 Bay Point Road, Georgetown. Book donations can still be delivered to GHS during its open hours or to the library from 3-6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday or 9 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday. For more information or to request donation pickup from your home, call Lauren Bray at 865-789-8043.

The historical society is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 371-9200 or email georgetownhistorical@gmail.com.

