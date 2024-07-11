Georgetown Historical Society will host its annual meeting as well as its summer exhibition opening at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. After a short business meeting, there will be a presentation about this summer’s exhibition. Light refreshments will be provided.
The society is also hosting the Laura E. Richards Library book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 20 and 21 at 20 Bay Point Road, Georgetown. Book donations can still be delivered to GHS during its open hours or to the library from 3-6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday or 9 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday. For more information or to request donation pickup from your home, call Lauren Bray at 865-789-8043.
The historical society is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 371-9200 or email georgetownhistorical@gmail.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Modify your screen name
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.