Tour Baxter Museum free

The town-owned Baxter House Museum, 67 South St., is open for free tours 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through August.

The house was built in 1797 and later became the Baxter family home. James Phinney Baxter, father of Maine Gov. Percival Baxter, donated the house as a museum to the town in 1908 when he also gave the town its library next to the house.

The museum contains furniture and artifacts from the Baxter family as well as additional gifts of the period from other Gorham families.

The museum does accept donations for tours.

Gazebo concert

Georgia Humphrey and Friends, 6-7:30 p.m., July 16, on the lawn at the Municipal Center, 75 South St.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on July 10, 1974, that Fire Chief John Chandler, Assistant Fire Chief Leslie Bean and Deputy Fire Chief James Nugent attended the New England Fire Chiefs Association meeting in Breton Woods, New Hampshire.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on July 3 that the U.S. public debt was $34,847,568,990,054.13.

