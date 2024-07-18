Community Day 5K,

The town’s annual Community Day features a road race and parade held in conjunction with the Dorcas Society Fest Aug. 17 at Tory Hill.

The 5K run is set for 8 a.m. The entry fee for preregistration is $30 and $35 the day of the race. A kids fun run starts at 7:45 a.m. To register, visit buxtonrec.com.

The annual parade with the theme “Calling All Friendly Ghouls and Goblins” will roll out at 11 a.m. and runs from Main Street to River Road (Route 112) and ends at Woodman Road.

Registrations for the parade are due by Aug. 14. To sign up, call the Parade Committee at 929-6171, email jmyers@buxton.me.us, or mail information to the committee at 185 Portland Road, Buxton, 04093-6532.

The Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton is a women’s charitable organization that children’s author Kate Douglas Wiggin founded in 1897. The parade passes South Buxton Cemetery, which has a monument for Wiggin.

