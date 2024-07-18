New police officers

Marije Van Der Hilst, Scott Johnsen, Noor Shidad and Vincent Greco are Westbrook’s newest police officers. They will attend the police academy in August.

Activities at the Common

There will be summer lunches for kids available at Westbrook Common from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 18 and 19. On Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. there will be figure drawing. On Saturday, July 20, join in line dancing at 11 a.m. and on Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m., DJ A’vell will have salsa music.

Concerts continue

Slane, a U2 tribute band, is preforming Thursday night at 6 p.m. at a free concert in Vallee Square. New Realm performs at the Conant Homestead at 89 Conant St. at 7 p.m. Friday with a $10-$15 suggested donation. At Riverbank Park on Tuesday, July 23, Blue Steel Express continues the free concert series from 6 to 8 p.m.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on July 17, 1974, that the Westbrook Fraternal Order of Eagles installed Charles Kilbridge as Aerie president and Connie Laviolet as auxiliary president.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: