Rep. Cheryl Golek, D-Harpswell, was among 50 state legislators chosen nationwide to participate in the 2024 Emerging Legislative Leaders Program from July 8-11 in Virginia. The attendees were chosen based on their demonstrated leadership qualities, such as integrity, compassion and intelligence, according to a prepared release. The program is designed to inspire participants to continue their careers in public service while bolstering their leadership skills.

“Growing up in generational poverty has shaped my understanding of the world and inspired my work as an advocate,” Golek said. “As a lawmaker, I have prioritized working with my colleagues to find both short- and long-term solutions to the economic hardship facing so many Mainers and to help end our state’s housing crisis. I feel so honored to have been selected for this prestigious program, and I know that it will help me develop my leadership skills so that I can continue working on behalf of my constituents and all Mainers.”

During the 131st Legislature, Golek sponsored several bills that are now law. These include a measure that will create a commission composed of stakeholders and advocates to improve the state housing voucher program and legislation to increase affordable housing options by allowing manufactured homes to be placed on single-family lots. She also sponsored successful legislation to provide energy-efficient outreach programs to manufactured housing residents as well as a measure requiring the installation of anti-pinch sensors on the doors of all Maine school buses.

The annual leadership program is sponsored by the State Legislative Leaders Foundation and held at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

