Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will be in Maine Wednesday for a Democratic party fundraiser.

Emhoff will attend the fundraising reception at the home of Taylor and Becca Asen in Falmouth, according to an invitation from the Maine Democratic Party.

The event was announced last week prior to President Joe Biden’s announcement that he was dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Harris.

In the days since Biden’s announcement Sunday, Harris has quickly garnered support among Democrats, including in Maine. On Monday, Maine delegates to the Democratic National Convention voted to endorse her as the nominee.

Several other state delegations also met Monday to confirm their support for Harris, and the Associated Press reported that by Monday night she had the support of at least 2,579 delegates, which would be more than enough to make her the party’s nominee.

This story will be updated.

