Are parents aware

of room at high school?

Near the Economos Auditorium at the high school, there is a small room that appears to be a safe space for those who are questioning their gender. It is here and visible during the school year that we see the book “Gender Queer: A Memoir.” As it is not located in the library, it is not listed in the library catalogue.

Thus, anyone perusing the catalogue would not know that it is available. If this is important material, why is it not available in the school library? Is the book in the school to promote tolerance? If so, one would expect that it would be in the library and listed in the catalogue. Why tuck it away in a private place where only those who are questioning have access (if that is the case)? How many students use this room? What other books are hidden away there? Are parents aware of the presence of this room? When and how is it used?

Jane Evelyn

Kennebunkport

Language intends

to confuse

MAGA’s democratic language, “return power to the people,” “uphold our Constitution” is meant to obscure Trump’s aims and confuse voters. Republicans parrot these phrases, while simultaneously omitting explicit language about their controversial and extreme policies. Don’t be misled.

This is Trump’s agenda: No birth control. No gun control. Gut the Departments of Education, FDA and Energy by appointing Trump loyalists who will recommend policies crafted by the White House and voted on by representatives who are no longer obliged to defer to evidence-based science or expert testimony (Chevron).

Encourage the use of fossil fuels. Limit electric car production and climate initiatives. Mass immigrant deportation. Cut ties with China/Mexico. Diminish NATO and the U.N. alliances with U.S. End support for Ukraine, and other damaging, self-defeating measures.

The Supreme Court’s expanded immunity has removed checks on the power of any president to install their agenda. Who do you trust?

Is this agenda for you? Vote for it. If not, register; update your ID; vote against it by voting for Democrats. A write-in, off-brand vote, or not voting is a waste – a yes vote for all of the above.

Talk to friends and family, especially who live in swing states, who are vacillating or unaware of the potential. Trump Republicans brag about how their success will set our course for the next 40 years. What do you want for our nation – for your children and grandchildren? It’s time to decide.

Jane Card

Kennebunk

