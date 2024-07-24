MARSEILLE, France — On a wild opening day for the Olympic men’s soccer tournament, the United States came within the width of the crossbar from taking the lead against host nation France.

Within moments, France’s Alexandre Lacazette had the ball in the back of the Americans’ net – and when Michael Olise added a second for the French, they were on their way to a 3-0 win.

“It was unfortunate – on another day maybe it goes in,” said Djordje Mihailovic, whose long-range effort came back off the bar when the Group A game in Marseille was still goalless. “I think most importantly, (we need to) emotionally recover because we were in the game for the first 70 minutes, even after they scored, we responded very well.”

Earlier in the day, Morocco beat Argentina 2-1 in a game that was suspended for about two hours because fans invaded the pitch deep into stoppage time. And for a while, the U.S. looked like it could produce another upset.

“I can’t say anything to the players. They were in the right spot,” U.S. Coach Marko Mitrovic said. “I have that feeling inside that we didn’t deserve to lose this way.”

The United States never came closer than Mihailovic’s effort, and France made the most of its fortune – responding with stunning strikes from Lacazette in the 61st minute and Olise in the 68th.

Loic Bade added the third with a header in the 85th.

“I knew it was going to be tough. You guys never give up,” France Coach Thierry Henry told American reporters afterward. “That fighting spirit is always in you. You always believe that you can come back. I know that. I played in MLS, I coached in MLS, so I know that’s something that you have.”

It was two moments of quality that ultimately put France in control, with former Arsenal striker Lacazette driving a low shot from around 20 yards past U.S. goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

New Bayern Munich signing Olise curled a shot from distance into the same corner.

In other matches:

• Morocco secured a wild 2-1 win over Argentina, but not before furious fans invaded the pitch to protest what appeared to be an equalizer by Cristian Medina in the 16th-minute of stoppage time.

Objects were thrown onto the field and security had to restrain fans, causing the game to be suspended for nearly two hours and the crowd being told to leave the stadium.

The angry and bizarre scene sparked confusion over whether the game had been concluded or paused.

The crowd was told to leave the stadium, and it was initially thought that the full-time whistle had been blown. Even FIFA’s website declared the game over.

About an hour after the incident, organizers at the venue confirmed the match was not officially over and that VAR would review whether the goal would stand. Players returned to the pitch for a final three minutes of added time in an empty stadium.

Moments before play resumed, Medina’s disputed goal was disallowed by VAR for offside, and Morocco held on for the victory.

Soufiane Rahimi put Morocco ahead in first-half stoppage time, then converted a penalty kick in the 49th minute.

• Sergio Gomez scored the winning goal in Spain’s 2-1 victory over Uzbekistan.

Marc Pubill scored in the 29th minute for Spain, which won the silver medal at the Tokyo Games. Eldor Shomurodov converted a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time to tie it for Uzbekistan, which was making its first Olympic appearance.

Gomez had a penalty saved by Abduvohid Nematov in the 59th minute, but scored from about 12 yards out three minutes later.

• Shunsuke Mito and Shota Fujio scored two goals each in Japan’s 5-0 rout of Paraguay.

• Substitute Ali Jasim struck the winner in the 75th minute for Iraq in a 2-1 win over Ukraine.

• Ben Waine scored the go-ahead goal as New Zealand won its over Guinea, 2-1.

• Egypt and the Dominican Republic played to a scoreless draw.

• Mali came back from a goal down to tie Israel, 1-1.

Israel took the lead through an own goal from Mali defender Hamidou Diallo before Cheickna Doumbia headed into the bottom corner to even the game.

FLAG BEARERS: Tennis star Coco Gauff will join LeBron James as a flag bearer for the U.S. Olympic team at Friday’s opening ceremony.

Gauff, the reigning U.S. Open champion, is set to make her Olympic debut at the Paris Games and will be the first tennis player to carry the U.S. flag. She and James were chosen by Team USA athletes.

Gauff, 20, made the American team for the Tokyo Games three years ago as a teenager but had to sit out those Olympics because she tested positive for COVID-19 right before she was supposed to fly to Japan.

Gauff is seeded No. 2 in singles, matching her current WTA ranking behind No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland. Gauff and her usual doubles partner, Jessica Pegula, are seeded No. 1 in women’s doubles. And Gauff and the highest-ranked American man, Taylor Fritz, were seeded No. 2 in mixed doubles when those pairings were announced Wednesday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Canada Coach Bev Priestman said she’ll step away from the team’s opening game against New Zealand on Thursday in the wake of a drone scandal.

New Zealand complained to the International Olympic Committee’s integrity unit after it said drones were flown over closed practice sessions earlier in the week. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is scheduled to play against New Zealand in Saint-Etienne.

In the fallout of the complaint, two staff members – assistant coach Jasmine Mander and Canada Soccer analyst Joseph Lombardi – were sent home, the Canadian Olympic Committee said.

Priestman said she was voluntarily removing herself from the opener “with the interests of both teams in mind and to ensure everyone feels that the sportsmanship of this game is upheld.”

In a statement, Priestman apologized to New Zealand.

“On behalf of our entire team, I first and foremost want to apologize to the players and staff at New Zealand Football and to the players on Team Canada,” she said. “This does not represent the values that our team stands for.”

Assistant coach Andy Spence will lead Canada in the opener.

Priestman also spoke briefly in person to reporters after training.

“By no means did I direct the individuals,” she said. “I’m still learning the details and obviously this is all unfolding. But again, I think the important thing right now is to look forward, put the actions in place and take the sanctions.”

FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, said its disciplinary committee had opened hearings against Canada Soccer, Priestman, Lombardi and Mander. Canada Soccer announced late Wednesday that it would conduct an independent review.

RUGBY: Fiji, the 2021 Tokyo Olympics champion, started its tournament with 40-12 victory over Uruguay, then secured a spot in the quarterfinals with a 38-12 win over the United States.

EQUESTRIAN: Three-time Olympic gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin of Britain repeatedly whipped a horse while coaching another rider in a video that was published by multiple media outlets Wednesday.

The video is part of an official complaint filed against Dujardin with the International Federation for Equestrian Sports. It shows Dujardin repeatedly striking the horse, walking closer, and swinging the whip again after it moves away.

Dujardin was set to compete in the Paris Games but withdrew after word of the video emerged. She said Tuesday in a statement that the video is from four years ago, and it “shows me making an error of judgment during a coaching session.” She said it “was completely out of character” and she was “deeply ashamed.”

