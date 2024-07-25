KENNEBUNKPORT – Marilyn Sanders Novotny of Kennebunkport, passed away on July 14, 2024, at the age of 87.

She was born in Poughkipsee, N.Y., a daughter of the late Gladys and Robert W. Sanders. After graduating from Haddonfield Memorial High School in New Jersey in 1955, Marilyn attended the University of Maryland. She earned her bachelor’s degree in education with a focus on Spanish in 1959. She played clarinet in the University of Maryland’s marching band and served as president of the Tau Beta Sigma women’s honorary society. She was also a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Marilyn later earned her master’s degree in special education at University of New England in Maine.

Marilyn was a lifelong educator with a cumulative 50 years in the classroom. She taught at daycare, elementary and high schools as her family moved from Maryland to Virginia to Iowa and finally settled in Maine. She spent 16 years as a special education teacher at Massabesic High School and retired after an additional four years at Kennebunk High School. Marilyn was deeply invested in her students’ successes.

Upon her retirement, she enjoyed reading, boating and fishing in Florida and at her cottage on Mousam Lake in Shapleigh. Marilyn was also an avid sports fan, supporting all University of Maryland athletics teams, the Red Sox and New England Patriots.

Marilyn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and anticipated being a doting great-grandmother. She supported her children and grandchildren in their many academic and athletic endeavors from grade school through college and beyond. She was the mainstay and compass for her family, their historian, keeper of traditions and provider of practical advice. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

Marilyn was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, James F. Novotny, Sr.; her daughter, Jayme, and son, John.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynanne Haley and her husband Tim of Kennebunkport, son, James Novotny, Jr. and his wife Jacqueline of Milford, N.J., and daughter, Laura Novotny and her husband Casey Hauck of Summerville, S.C. She is also survived by grandchildren Connor, Breandan and Shannon Haley; Danielle, Adam and Lauren Novotny; Theodore and Miles Novotny; and Kalynn and Ava Hauck.

A private remembrance will be held in the fall.

In memory of Marilyn’s life and love for her rescue cat, Porter, the family asks that charitable donations

be made to your

local humane society.

