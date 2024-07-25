Activities at the Common

Summer lunches for kids will be held at the Westbrook Common at noon Thursday, July 25, and Friday, July 26.

Walker Memorial Library staff will host a storytime for kids at 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday. A Fiesta Global, sharing global music for kids, starts at 11 a.m. Friday.

On Sunday, July 28, a contra dance takes place at 7 p.m. with Stomp Rocket performing.

Community concerts

Fleetwood Mac tribute band with Susanne Gerry performs at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Vallee Square in the free concert series.

Sugar Hill String Band is performing a free show from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Riverbank Park.

At the Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Sean Mencher will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 9. A $10-$15 donation is suggested.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on July 24, 1974, that Paul Vigeant of specialty manufacturing at S.D. Warren Co. was training in Westbrook to be assigned to a position in the Coating Department at the company’s mill in Muskegon, Michigan.

