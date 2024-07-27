I was encouraged to read the Press Herald’s July 16 opinion piece, “A Trump victory will be a climate catastrophe,” by David Vail, professor of economics emeritus at Bowdoin College. It reinforced what I and many others believe to be the most critical and defining issue of this year’s presidential and congressional elections — continuing to address ways to lessen the devastating impacts of climate change that we are experiencing here in Maine and globally.

Like parents around the world, I want the best future for our children and this year we have an opportunity to make a difference. As Professor Vail points out, the current administration and a bipartisan Congress have made extraordinary progress on this front, including passing both the Infrastructure Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, which created thousands of high-paying jobs in renewable energy, battery storage, carbon capture and electrical infrastructure, as well as leading the way in many other carbon-reducing measures. Internationally, the United States has rejoined the U.N.’s Paris Climate Agreement and is a leader in working to reduce methane and increasing clean energy assistance globally.

Climate change is making the world less safe for our children. As the author states, “… we can sustain climate progress—and hope for coming generations.” In other words, if we don’t continue substantial progress on this front, nothing else will really matter.

Sandra Comstock

Portland

