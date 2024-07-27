Just in case readers don’t have enough to think about in the upcoming election, we read in the Press Herald that Project 2025 (sponsored by the right-wing think tank Heritage Foundation) is planning to break up and privatize the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather service!

Maybe we only get hurricane warnings if our politics are right (wing).

I’m just sayin’.

Chris Queally

Scarborough

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: