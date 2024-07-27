Just in case readers don’t have enough to think about in the upcoming election, we read in the Press Herald that Project 2025 (sponsored by the right-wing think tank Heritage Foundation) is planning to break up and privatize the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather service!
Maybe we only get hurricane warnings if our politics are right (wing).
I’m just sayin’.
Chris Queally
Scarborough
