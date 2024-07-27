We have entered a new era of Democratic tomfoolery, one which eclipses all the artifice and dishonesty of the past four years, wherein we are instructed to forget every criticism and witticism made at her expense and now embrace Kamala Harris as a brilliant, articulate and profound leader, who shall shepherd us to that “shining city on a hill” promised so many years ago.

Originally applied to the city of Boston, by early 17th-century Puritans, the phrase took on broader meaning among politicians as a synonym for exceptionalism after President Ronald Reagan used it in a 1976 address, deeming America as a beacon of hope for the whole world. All I have to say about that 48 years later is, “Ha!”

To quote Donald Trump in his acceptance speech at the recent Republican National Convention, Democrats “would vote for a mannequin or a dead man” if that’s who the party nominated. While Biden was the latter, Harris is surely the former. Get ready for her coronation.

Andrea Rouda

Freeport

