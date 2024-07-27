In a July 24 letter to the editor, the writer claimed there’s no evidence for Trump lying. I recommend that the writer stop watching Fox News for a bit and look to other news sources. Fox, by the way, settled a libel suit from Dominion Voting Systems for $787 million in April 2023 — not the hallmark of a trustworthy news source.

The Washington Post (which has no similar judgment lodged against it) has built a database containing 30,573 instances, accumulated over four years, of Trump not telling the truth — everything from partially false statements to pants-on-fire lies. But I’ll pick just one as evidence that Trump lies: his claim that the 2020 election was stolen. This is a flat-out, pants-on-fire lie, and an extremely dangerous one.

Trump’s legal teams went to court over 60 times, in multiple states, to litigate this claim, and in every case but one they lost. Their single win was on a voting procedure issue, not election fraud. And need I mention that Rudy Giuliani owes $148 million in libel damages to two Georgia election workers for his efforts to promote the stolen election narrative?

For his own sake, I respectfully suggest the letter writer stop watching Fox News and listening to Donald Trump — both appear, unfortunately, to have divorced him from political reality.

Mark Love

Falmouth

