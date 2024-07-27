The Red Sox are finalizing a trade to acquire veteran catcher Danny Jansen from the Toronto Blue Jays.
In exchange, the Jays will receive Cutter Coffey, the High-A infielder who was Boston’s second-round pick in 2022. He’s not in MLB Pipeline’s top-30 for the organization, but SoxProspects ranks him No. 28.
The move, first reported by MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, likely leaves Reese McGuire the odd man out. Jansen, 29, is having a somewhat down-year offensively, but he’s still in the 78th MLB percentile or better in whiff, walk, and chase rates, and has a 93 wRC+, compared to McGuire’s 59. Behind the dish, McGuire is minus-2 Blocks Above Average (23rd percentile); Jansen’s plus-11 puts him in the 98th percentile.
It’s likely a short-term add for the Red Sox. This is Jansen’s final year of arbitration, and Boston’s top catching prospect, Kyle Teel, has made a strong case for a promotion to Triple-A.
Jansen is Boston’s second acquisition before Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Red Sox brought back veteran left-hander James Paxton in a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
