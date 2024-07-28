SKOWHEGAN – Carol R. Leonard, 64, passed away on July 25, 2024 at her home.

She was born on Feb. 26, 1960 in Washington D.C., the daughter of Dr. Bernard H. and H. Diane (Tolman) Leonard. Carol graduated from York High School in York, in 1978 and attended the University of New Hampshire, Whittemore School of Business. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1984 and a Master of Science degree in Education in 1986 from the University of Southern Maine.

In 1981, Carol sustained a serious spinal cord injury in a motor vehicle accident. It significantly altered the course of her life with physical challenges to constantly surmount. The restrictions did not define or limit Carol, but provided her an opportunity to constantly reinvent herself.

Carol was employed for over 25 years as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the State of Maine Department of Labor. In this capacity she guided individuals with an array of disabilities towards securing meaningful employment.

Carol had a true zest for life. She loved to travel, laugh, and simply have fun. Spending time with her family and friends brought her the greatest joy. Carol enriched and empowered all whose lives she touched and made us better people for that. She was truly superb in all she endeavored.

Carol is survived by her beloved partner, Michael Shirley; mother, H. Diane Leonard of Skowhegan; sister, Elizabeth “Lilly” Doty and husband, Mark Doty of Madison; and cherished nephews Jonathan Doty of Madison and Benjamin Doty and his fiancée, Rebecca Moore of Nottingham, England.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Bernard H. Leonard.

