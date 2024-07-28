Lessard, Lucille Blanche 88, of Biddeford, July 25. Visit 11-1 p.m., then mass, Aug. 2, Hope Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow.
Lessard, Lucille Blanche 88, of Biddeford, July 25. Visit 11-1 p.m., then mass, Aug. 2, Hope Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow.
