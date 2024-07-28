SCARBOROUGH – Marta Gibbs, 101, beloved mother, grandmother (“Grosi” in Swiss German), great-grandmother, aunt, and dear friend to many, died on July 20, 2024 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, after a brief illness.

Marta was born in Zurich on Jan. 29, 1923, to Fritz and Ida Kradolfer. She spent her idyllic childhood on the Lake of Zurich with two older brothers and a much younger sister. Always active and outgoing, Marta joined the Girls Scouts early and remained active for many decades.

Marta studied law at the baccalaureate level in Bern. She married Kurt Heiniger in 1954. Although the marriage did not last, Kurt and Marta remained life-long close friends. In 1959, Marta and her young daughter immigrated to the USA. She had planned to stay only two years, but instead met her second husband, Robert Gibbs, a widower with two children. They married in 1961 in Amityville, N.Y., later moving to Vermont in 1964.

Marta worked briefly as a primary school teacher and then became an executive with the Swift Water Girl Scout Council. She traveled all over a large territory in Vermont and New Hampshire, driving her green car with the license plate of MGGS, and wearing her green scouting uniform. The job included training and supporting leaders and volunteers. For several summers she also directed a Girl Scout camp. Through this meaningful work she made many life-long friends and even won awards for her leadership and service to the community.

After being widowed, she moved to Maine to be closer to family. Marta remained active and engaged to the age of 101, living independently at 75 State Street over the past decade. She co-founded the German Speaking Group and participated in the Welcoming Committee. Marta enjoyed the outdoors and could often be found in the State Street garden. She was an amazing woman who lived and died on her own terms. Marta told us not to be sad about her passing, but rather to celebrate her long and fulfilling life.

Marta was predeceased by all her siblings; as well as her former husband, Kurt, her second husband, Bob; a son, Bobby; and her cherished companion of over a decade, Eugene Jorgenson. She also outlived several best friends including Vereneli, Emmy, Heather, Ann, and Waltraut.

Survivors include two daughters, Patty Blum (Urs) of Zug Switzerland, and Regi Robnett (Steve) of Portland; four grandchildren, Christine, Dylan, Ueli, and Rhiannon (and their spouses); as well as seven great-grandchildren, Lian, Alexis, Levy, Lisa, Elka, Luca, and Dominic. Her family was the light of her life.

A celebration of Marta’s long and eventful life will take place at a future date.

Marta’s family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Peggy Cyr and her staff, especially nurse Lisa, who provided decades of compassionate healthcare for Marta. We are also extremely grateful for the wonderful environment and care Marta received at 75 State St., Mercy Hospital, and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House (Hospice of Southern Maine).

In lieu of flowers,

a donation to any of those three charitable organizations in Marta’s name

would be appreciated.

